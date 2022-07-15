Davy Global Fund Management Ltd Boosts Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 113.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,006 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Chegg were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 2,703.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chegg by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Chegg in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of Chegg stock opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 8.02 and a current ratio of 8.02. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.09. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $90.50.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.98 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Chegg from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.67.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

