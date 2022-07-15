Dash Price Tops $43.41 on Major Exchanges (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $469.61 million and approximately $105.35 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can now be purchased for $43.41 or 0.00211831 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004431 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000198 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000248 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010372 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001117 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004871 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $102.32 or 0.00499312 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Dash Profile

DASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,818,324 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “

Dash is an open-source blockchain and cryptocurrency focused on offering a fast, cheap global payments network that is decentralized in nature. According to the project’s white paper, Dash seeks to improve upon Bitcoin (BTC) by providing stronger privacy and faster transactions.

Dash, whose name comes from “digital cash,” was launched in January 2014 as a fork of Litecoin (LTC). Since going live, Dash has grown to include features such as a two-tier network with incentivized nodes, including “masternodes,” and decentralized project governance; InstantSend, which allows for instantly settled payments; ChainLocks, which makes the Dash blockchain instantly immutable; and PrivateSend, which offers additional optional privacy for transactions.

“

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

