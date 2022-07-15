Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Shares Gap Down to $70.15

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.15, but opened at $67.21. Daqo New Energy shares last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 15,501 shares.

Several analysts recently commented on DQ shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price objective on Daqo New Energy from $47.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Daqo New Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Daqo New Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.82.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.42.

Daqo New Energy ( NYSE:DQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.29 by $0.70. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 50.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 24.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DQ. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,127,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after acquiring an additional 745,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,147,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,268 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,212,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,906,000 after purchasing an additional 328,414 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,006,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,571,000 after purchasing an additional 70,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Daqo New Energy by 511.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 709,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,601,000 after purchasing an additional 593,360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. Its products are used in ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

