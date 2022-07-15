Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Lessened by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Danaher by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,523,000 after buying an additional 166,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,037,122,000 after buying an additional 67,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $246.31. The company had a trading volume of 99,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,807,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.34. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

