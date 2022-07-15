Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 92.5% from the June 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Daiwa House Industry Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Daiwa House Industry stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,361. Daiwa House Industry has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $36.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average is $25.98.

Daiwa House Industry (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.12 billion during the quarter.

Separately, CLSA upgraded Daiwa House Industry from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

