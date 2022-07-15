Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $298.56

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $298.56 and traded as low as $252.50. Daily Journal shares last traded at $252.50, with a volume of 1,231 shares trading hands.

DJCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Daily Journal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Daily Journal alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.31, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.73 million, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.92.

Daily Journal ( NASDAQ:DJCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter. Daily Journal had a net margin of 42.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $10.72 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DJCO. Stansberry Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Daily Journal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Daily Journal in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

About Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO)

Daily Journal Corporation publishes newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, and Utah. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Daily Journal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daily Journal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.