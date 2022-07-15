Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Trading Down 5%

Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Rating) shares dropped 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.24. Approximately 1,192 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,488,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.62.

DADA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dada Nexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dada Nexus from $18.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.83.

Dada Nexus ( NASDAQ:DADA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Dada Nexus had a negative net margin of 32.74% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $319.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dada Nexus Limited will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,852,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,081,000 after acquiring an additional 635,953 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,979,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,006,000 after purchasing an additional 412,162 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Dada Nexus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,773,000 after purchasing an additional 32,787 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,317,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,160,000 after acquiring an additional 33,925 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,138,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,529,000 after acquiring an additional 89,415 shares during the period. 24.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

