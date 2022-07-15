Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.99 and last traded at $35.75. Approximately 956 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 1,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.50.

Dacotah Banks Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans.

