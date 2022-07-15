Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 47.86% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.62.

Cytokinetics Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of CYTK stock traded down $2.59 on Friday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 51,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,856,498. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $49.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average of $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Activity

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,519,217. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

