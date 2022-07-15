Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.01. Cyren shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 120,869 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cyren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.
Cyren Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00.
Institutional Trading of Cyren
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyren stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,706 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Cyren at the end of the most recent quarter.
Cyren Company Profile
Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud delivered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers against threats from email, files, and the web. It provides Cyren threat detection services, which include email security engine that offers anti-spam inbound and outbound, IP reputation, and virus outbreak detection services; malware detection engine that is used to protect email applications; Web security engine, which is used by customers to provide URL classification for web browser filtering and safe search capabilities; and threat analysis services to detect advanced cyber threats.
