Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Sells 578 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up about 3.7% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 15,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $2,378,119.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 220,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,788,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.63, for a total value of $482,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 266,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,112,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 394,936 shares of company stock worth $44,364,377. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

ABNB stock opened at $91.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $58.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.49 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.25. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.75) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABNB. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.87.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

