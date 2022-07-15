Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,319 shares during the quarter. American Campus Communities makes up approximately 1.6% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 24,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total transaction of $1,624,370.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,440,498.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACC. Capital One Financial cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Argus cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Campus Communities from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.59.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.86 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.15 and a beta of 0.79.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $273.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

