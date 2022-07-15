CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,351 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Hedge Funds Weigh In

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $1,346,805,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 14,514,784 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,497,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,760 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in CVS Health by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,686,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $689,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,810,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,860,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,168 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $92.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200-day moving average is $100.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.54%.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.