CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,912 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.6% of Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 58,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 143,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,782,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 222,423 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CVS Health Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $2.73 on Friday, reaching $95.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369,257. The company has a market capitalization of $125.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.54%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.