Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.75-$5.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently commented on CUBI. Stephens began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Customers Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.42. 618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,426. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.09. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.19 and a 12 month high of $76.13.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.79% and a net margin of 40.14%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.48 million. Analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,817.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Carla A. Leibold purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $42,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,450.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu purchased 2,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 over the last ninety days. 6.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. State Street Corp raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after purchasing an additional 214,065 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 151,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 58,027 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 120,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after purchasing an additional 37,717 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

