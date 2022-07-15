Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at B. Riley

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an equal weight rating and a $62.50 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBI opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.61. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.53. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 40.14% and a return on equity of 30.79%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, CEO Samvir S. Sidhu bought 2,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.10 per share, with a total value of $124,826.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 80,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,817.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lyle Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $43,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,051 shares in the company, valued at $475,856.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,465 shares of company stock valued at $186,912 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Customers Bancorp (Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.