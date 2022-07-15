Curate 24 Hour Volume Hits $328,190.00 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last week, Curate has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Curate coin can currently be bought for $0.0701 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges. Curate has a total market cap of $593,718.63 and approximately $328,190.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Curate

XCUR is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,474,011 coins. Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject. The official website for Curate is curate.style.

Buying and Selling Curate

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

