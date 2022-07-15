CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY) Shares Down 25.3%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:CEVMY – Get Rating) dropped 25.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.32 and last traded at $12.32. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

CEVMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a 200-day moving average of $16.96.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, the United States, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, the Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.