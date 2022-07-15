Cryptopay (CPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.30 Million

Cryptopay (CPAY) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One Cryptopay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptopay has a market cap of $9.30 million and approximately $75.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004777 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,919.98 or 0.99984856 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003410 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a coin. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 coins and its circulating supply is 68,391,676 coins. The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptopay is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptopay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptopay is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their digital payment solutions. Cryptopay provides services like a Bitcoin wallet, a CPAY credit card, a Bitcoin payment gateway, brokerage services, and a Peer-to-Peer marketplace. Cryptopay token will benefit the tokens holders with a monthly basis reward, starting with 10% of the total revenue from the services available. Depending on the business success, it could be replaced by referral commissions. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.