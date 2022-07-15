Critical Comparison: Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) vs. Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Voestalpine and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Voestalpine 8.71% 16.46% 6.60% Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 8.42% 82.50% 8.01%

Dividends

Voestalpine pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays an annual dividend of $0.37 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Voestalpine pays out 6.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. pays out 115.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Voestalpine 2 4 1 0 1.86 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. 1 3 0 0 1.75

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Voestalpine and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., as provided by MarketBeat.

Voestalpine currently has a consensus target price of $35.17, suggesting a potential upside of 801.71%. Given Voestalpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Voestalpine is more favorable than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V..

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Voestalpine and Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Voestalpine $17.35 billion 0.20 $1.51 billion $1.16 3.36 Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. $2.31 billion 1.80 $221.55 million $0.32 21.06

Voestalpine has higher revenue and earnings than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.. Voestalpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Voestalpine has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Voestalpine beats Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The High Performance Metals segment offers special alloys for the oil and natural gas, aerospace, and energy engineering industries; tool manufacturing, component processing, heat treatment, and coating services; and warehousing and preprocessing of special steels, as well as services, including logistics, distribution, and processing for the oil and natural gas industries for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, aerospace, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Engineering division offers rails and turnout products, rod and drawn wires, seamless tubes, and welding consumables and machinery; rails and digital monitoring systems; and services for rail infrastructure. This segment serves railway systems, automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The Metal Forming division manufactures special tubes and sections, and precision strip steel products, as well as pre-finished system components made from pressed, stamped, and roll-profiled parts for use in automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others. The company is headquartered in Linz, Austria.

About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults. It also provides toilet paper, napkins, facial tissues, and paper towels for home; feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, and intimate wipes for women; and dispensers, jumbo roll toilet papers, paper towels, hand towels, anti-bacterial gel, disinfecting spray, facemasks, and industrial cleaning cloths for professional use. The company offers its products primarily under the Huggies, KleenBebe, Pull-Ups, Evenflo, Kleenex, Kotex, Depend, Cottonelle, Pétalo, Suavel, Vogue, Sanitas, Marli y Kimlark, Jabón Escudo Antibacterial, and Jabones Kleenex brands. The company also exports its products. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. was founded in 1925 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

