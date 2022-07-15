Critical Analysis: Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) vs. The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC)

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Hawthorn Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Hawthorn Bancshares pays out 20.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 50.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hawthorn Bancshares has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years and The PNC Financial Services Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Hawthorn Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hawthorn Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawthorn Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A The PNC Financial Services Group 1 9 6 0 2.31

The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus target price of $204.87, indicating a potential upside of 35.71%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Hawthorn Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.0% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Hawthorn Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawthorn Bancshares $80.84 million 2.17 $22.52 million $3.38 7.65 The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.17 $5.67 billion $11.82 12.77

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hawthorn Bancshares. Hawthorn Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawthorn Bancshares and The PNC Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawthorn Bancshares 29.31% 16.45% 1.32% The PNC Financial Services Group 26.14% 12.43% 1.22%

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Hawthorn Bancshares on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides trust services that include estate planning, investment, and asset management services; and cash management, safety deposit box, brokerage, and Internet banking services. The company operates through 23 banking offices in Missouri communities, Jefferson City, Columbia, Clinton, Warsaw, Springfield, St. Louis, and the greater Kansas City metropolitan area. Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting services; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions for the commercial real estate finance industry. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, private banking, and trust management and administration solutions; and multi-generational family planning products, such as estate, financial, tax planning, fiduciary, and customized performance reporting services. This segment also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 2,629 branches and 9,523 ATMs. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

