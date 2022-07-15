Critical Analysis: CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) versus America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX)

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) and America First Multifamily Investors (NASDAQ:ATAX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get CompoSecure alerts:

This table compares CompoSecure and America First Multifamily Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CompoSecure N/A -1.32% 3.60% America First Multifamily Investors 78.27% 15.99% 4.33%

This table compares CompoSecure and America First Multifamily Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CompoSecure $267.95 million 1.47 $13.51 million N/A N/A America First Multifamily Investors $68.50 million 5.95 $38.10 million $2.32 7.98

America First Multifamily Investors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CompoSecure.

Risk & Volatility

CompoSecure has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, America First Multifamily Investors has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for CompoSecure and America First Multifamily Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CompoSecure 0 0 2 0 3.00 America First Multifamily Investors 0 0 2 0 3.00

CompoSecure currently has a consensus price target of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 209.48%. America First Multifamily Investors has a consensus price target of $21.75, indicating a potential upside of 17.44%. Given CompoSecure’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe CompoSecure is more favorable than America First Multifamily Investors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

33.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of CompoSecure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of America First Multifamily Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

America First Multifamily Investors beats CompoSecure on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

CompoSecure Company Profile (Get Rating)

CompoSecure, Inc. manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets. It serves financial institutions, plastic card manufacturers, government agencies, system integrators, and security specialists. The company was founded in 1910 and is based in Somerset, New Jersey.

America First Multifamily Investors Company Profile (Get Rating)

America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing, and residential and commercial properties. It operates through five segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments, and Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned 74 MRBs issued by state and local housing authorities in order to provide construction or permanent financing for 76 multifamily and seniors housing properties comprising a total of 12,584 rental units located in 17 states; and nine governmental issuer loans related to affordable multifamily properties containing a total of 1,832 rental units located in six states in the United States. America First Capital Associates Limited Partnership Two serves as the general partner of the company. America First Multifamily Investors, L.P. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Omaha, Nebraska.

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.