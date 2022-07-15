CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price Up 7%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shares rose 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $78.85. Approximately 70,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,794,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.27.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total value of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Capital Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 56.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

