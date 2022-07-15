Credits (CS) Price Tops $0.0085 on Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 14th. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0085 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges. Credits has a total market capitalization of $1.91 million and $26,577.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

