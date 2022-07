Credit Suisse Group Lowers Wise (OTC:WPLCF) Price Target to GBX 410

Wise (OTC:WPLCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 640 ($7.61) to GBX 410 ($4.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTC WPLCF opened at $3.86 on Friday.

About Wise

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company’s payments infrastructure comprise various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

