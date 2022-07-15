Credit Suisse Group Lowers Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF) Price Target to C$1.75

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:TWMIF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TWMIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.94. 5,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,901. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.06.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Company Profile

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

