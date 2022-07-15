Credit Suisse Group Lowers Boralex (TSE:BLX) to Hold

Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$46.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Boralex from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.31.

BLX opened at C$42.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$30.04 and a 1-year high of C$44.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$41.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.76.

Boralex ( TSE:BLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.36 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$227.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$237.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Boralex will post 0.8999999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

