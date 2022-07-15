Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.16

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.16 and last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 544384 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRARY shares. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €15.20 ($15.20) to €14.00 ($14.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. HSBC downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.97.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRARY)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

