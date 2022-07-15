Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods to “Underperform”

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($12.30) to €11.50 ($11.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($13.40) to €12.40 ($12.40) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crédit Agricole currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.69.

CRARY opened at $4.04 on Monday. Crédit Agricole has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $8.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.97.

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Crédit Agricole had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.21%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

