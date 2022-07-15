Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 930 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4,880.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $224.59. 6,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,793. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $208.10 and a 52 week high of $306.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.96.

