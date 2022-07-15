Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 841 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle International by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.75. 17,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,680. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1-year low of $153.70 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.04. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.12% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.79, for a total transaction of $2,120,690.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,258,920.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Crown Castle International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.47.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also

