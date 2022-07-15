Cozad Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,360 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,360 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.54. 17,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,425,164. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.15. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $69.86 and a 12-month high of $82.47.

