Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 15.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 401.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,906,000 after purchasing an additional 83,514 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Nucor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 26,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 26,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

Nucor Trading Up 1.4 %

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Nucor stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $109.85. 16,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,738. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $87.71 and a 1 year high of $187.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.97 and its 200 day moving average is $127.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 29.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.15%.

Nucor Profile

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.