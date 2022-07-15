Cozad Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 21,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 19,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in H&E Equipment Services by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ HEES traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,781. The firm has a market capitalization of $979.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.10. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.12 and a 1-year high of $50.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.02.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.18. H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.03%.

In related news, Director Paul Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.58 per share, for a total transaction of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,122.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $216,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,578.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.58 per share, with a total value of $152,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,158,122.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 35,042 shares of company stock worth $1,181,636 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

