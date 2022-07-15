Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 118.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,683 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.61. 11,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,025. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $39.87 and a 1 year high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.32.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

