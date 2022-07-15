Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 344.0% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 10,528 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 7,671 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 164.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $790,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.71. The company had a trading volume of 10,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,787. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.59. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.44.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.