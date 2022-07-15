Cozad Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. 196,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,038,607. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.26. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.