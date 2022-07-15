Cowen Downgrades Torrid (NYSE:CURV) to Market Perform

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $11.00. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 66.27% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen lowered Torrid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Torrid from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Torrid currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.94.

Get Torrid alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CURV opened at $4.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.96. The firm has a market cap of $436.47 million and a P/E ratio of -24.76. Torrid has a 52-week low of $4.02 and a 52-week high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $328.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.97 million. Torrid had a negative return on equity of 45.44% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Torrid will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Torrid by 37,374.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 37,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 37,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Torrid by 15.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Torrid during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Torrid by 32.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 144,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 34,888 shares during the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Torrid Company Profile (Get Rating)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.