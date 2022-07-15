Cowen Downgrades Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) to Market Perform

Cowen downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $108.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $150.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KGI Securities downgraded shares of Qorvo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $148.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $98.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day moving average is $120.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.32. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Qorvo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $532,979.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,196,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,513,630,000 after buying an additional 58,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,956,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,111,471,000 after buying an additional 261,754 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $882,141,000 after buying an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,287,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $655,453,000 after buying an additional 541,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

