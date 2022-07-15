Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Issue $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the retailer on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

Costco Wholesale has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 19 years. Costco Wholesale has a payout ratio of 25.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Costco Wholesale to earn $14.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.2%.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $511.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $226.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $472.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $515.84. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $510.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $470.74 per share, with a total value of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. United Bank boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 33.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 383,691 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,948,000 after acquiring an additional 96,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 87.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 232 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.9% during the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 3,414 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

