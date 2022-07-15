Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $9.24. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund shares last traded at $9.18, with a volume of 1,348,808 shares.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 24.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 350,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 36,865 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 39.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 68,077 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter worth about $3,434,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 177.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter worth about $265,000. Institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

