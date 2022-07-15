Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 74.3% in June

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
CLM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 2,866,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,510. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.75.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund (Get Rating)
Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.
