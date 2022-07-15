Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Short Interest Down 74.3% in June

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a drop of 74.3% from the June 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,835,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

CLM traded down $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $8.82. 2,866,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,142,510. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $7.60 and a one year high of $14.75.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 24.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 313,605 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 17,802 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 288,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

