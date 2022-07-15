Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 698 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.92.

Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.55. 38,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,255,587. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.92. The stock has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

