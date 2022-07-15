Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 664 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 664 shares during the period. Dominion Energy makes up 1.0% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after buying an additional 3,308,258 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,683,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,353,241,000 after buying an additional 493,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,663,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,105 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,060,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,845,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,672,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,369,000 after purchasing an additional 376,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on D shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.67.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:D traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.12. 24,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,268,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.22. The firm has a market cap of $64.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 20.81% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.