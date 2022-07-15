Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 149 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 17,206 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.86.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $212.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $182.66 and a 12-month high of $254.99. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

