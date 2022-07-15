Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 132 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.69.

Insider Activity at 3M

3M Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMM traded up $1.84 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.15. 27,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,292. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12-month low of $125.60 and a 12-month high of $203.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that 3M will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. 3M’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

