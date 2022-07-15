Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. ACT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 61,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,690,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $219.82 per share, for a total transaction of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,895. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.20.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $172.33. The stock had a trading volume of 47,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,088. The business’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its 200-day moving average is $207.85. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.08 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.22%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

