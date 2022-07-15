Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 260 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,178 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883,180 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,556 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.96.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,271,621. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $86.70 and a 12 month high of $135.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

