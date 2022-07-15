Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $400,000 Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,037 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1,538.5% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 213 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.74. The company had a trading volume of 153,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,383,593. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.67 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.98 and its 200-day moving average is $122.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.85.

Insider Activity

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.