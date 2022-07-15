Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $872.79.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $715.69. The stock had a trading volume of 462,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,318,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $713.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $870.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $741.73 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,386,378.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total transaction of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

